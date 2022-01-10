Hurrican Ian response

2nd Lt. Mario Vargas, 1-265th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) speaks about his experience helping the people affected by Hurricane Ian Port Charlotte, Fla. Saturday, October 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 06:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859337
|VIRIN:
|221001-A-XK262-179
|Filename:
|DOD_109248621
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
