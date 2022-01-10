Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurrican Ian response

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Video by Spc. Mathias Gentry 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Lt. Mario Vargas, 1-265th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) speaks about his experience helping the people affected by Hurricane Ian Port Charlotte, Fla. Saturday, October 1, 2022.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 06:50
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Hurrican Ian response, by SPC Mathias Gentry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Ian
    22 DOD Hurricane

