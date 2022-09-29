Coast Guard rescues assesses damage in Naples, Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian

U.S. Coast Guard aircrews assess the damages from Hurricane Ian in the Naples, Florida area, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews have been conducting search and rescue operations and assessing damage and potential pollution in the wake of the storm.
(U.S Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859336
|VIRIN:
|220929-G-G0107-1121
|Filename:
|DOD_109248587
|Length:
|00:07:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
