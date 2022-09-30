Coast Guard rescues 3 stranded people from Sanibel Island, Florida

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew From Air Station Miami rescues three people who were stranded in Sanibel, Florida after the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30, 2021. Crews in the the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessment and pollution assessment.

(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station Miami)