A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew From Air Station Miami rescues two people in Sanibel Florida after the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2021. Crews in the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessment, and pollution assessment.
(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 19:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859331
|VIRIN:
|220929-G-G0107-1122
|Filename:
|DOD_109248582
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded people from Sanibel Island, Florida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT