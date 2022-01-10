The 202nd RED HORSE Squadron clear roads in Fort Myers Beach, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859328
|VIRIN:
|221001-Z-VO874-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109248542
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Ian - 202nd RHS Response, by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT