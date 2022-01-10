Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian - 202nd RHS Response

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 202nd RED HORSE Squadron clear roads in Fort Myers Beach, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859328
    VIRIN: 221001-Z-VO874-2001
    Filename: DOD_109248542
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
    Hometown: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: STARKE, FL, US

    Air National Guard
    RED HORSE
    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    Hurricane Ian

