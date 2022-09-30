USNS Mercy Homecoming

Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) returns to San Diego upon completion of Pacific Partnership 2022. Having just completed its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multi-national humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership 2022 host nations included Vietnam, Palau, the Philippines and Solomon Islands. U.S. Service Members carried out the mission alongside partner nation representatives from Australia, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre Richard, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)
|09.30.2022
|10.01.2022 18:16
|B-Roll
|859327
|220930-N-N1109-1001
|DOD_109248540
|00:00:33
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
|0
