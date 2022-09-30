Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Homecoming

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi and Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) returns to San Diego upon completion of Pacific Partnership 2022. Having just completed its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multi-national humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership 2022 host nations included Vietnam, Palau, the Philippines and Solomon Islands. U.S. Service Members carried out the mission alongside partner nation representatives from Australia, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre Richard, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 18:16
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy Homecoming, by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi and PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

