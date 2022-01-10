Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVN Sustaining Air Power Dominance (open caption) (Sept 2022)

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Since World War II, the Defense Logistics Agency has provided the equipment to sustain the U.S. military aircraft arsenal. That means having an infrastructure of people and facilities to provide the guidance, solutions and literally many millions of aircraft parts. Warfighter Always.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859325
    VIRIN: 221001-D-LU733-856
    PIN: 505758
    Filename: DOD_109248466
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: US

    This work, AVN Sustaining Air Power Dominance (open caption) (Sept 2022), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Aviation

