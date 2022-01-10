Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1ID CGCMG participates in "Fall Fest" parade

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Video by Pfc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Riley shows their continuing support to the local community in Ogden, Kansas, on October 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard led the Ogden Fall Festival parade. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859323
    VIRIN: 221001-A-RE854-1001
    Filename: DOD_109248464
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ID CGCMG participates in "Fall Fest" parade, by PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parade
    cgmcg
    Fort Riley

