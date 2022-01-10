Fort Riley shows their continuing support to the local community in Ogden, Kansas, on October 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard led the Ogden Fall Festival parade. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859323
|VIRIN:
|221001-A-RE854-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109248464
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1ID CGCMG participates in "Fall Fest" parade, by PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
