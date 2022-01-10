Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV & SECAF Navy vs. Air Force Pre-game Message

    10.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall deliver a message ahead of the Navy-Air Force game Oct. 1, 2022.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 12:46
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 859320
    VIRIN: 221001-N-SR275-408
    Filename: DOD_109248356
    Length: 00:01:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV & SECAF Navy vs. Air Force Pre-game Message, by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    SECNAV
    USN
    USAF
    Carlos Del Toro
    SECNAV78

