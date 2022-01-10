Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall deliver a message ahead of the Navy-Air Force game Oct. 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 12:46
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|859320
|VIRIN:
|221001-N-SR275-408
|Filename:
|DOD_109248356
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV & SECAF Navy vs. Air Force Pre-game Message, by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
