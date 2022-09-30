Coast Guard personnel from the Gulf, Atlantic, and Pacific Strike teams during search and rescue operations to assist stranded people on Sept. 30, 2022 near Sanibel Island, Florida. Sanibel Island community members were stranded after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859317
|VIRIN:
|220930-G-J0805-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109248329
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations post Hurricane Ian landfall, by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
