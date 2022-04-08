Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making a MAGTF: VMM-262 (Rein.)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    USS TRIPOLI, PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.04.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher England 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Lt. Col. Trong Do, the Commanding Officer of Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit explains the Air Combat Element's part in making the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit a complete Marine Air Ground Task Force Aug. 4, 2022. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 21:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 859307
    VIRIN: 220804-M-UF994-478
    Filename: DOD_109248271
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: USS TRIPOLI, PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making a MAGTF: VMM-262 (Rein.), by LCpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    ACE
    MAGTF
    VMM-262

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT