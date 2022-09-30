Spc. Karla M. Urias De Paz, a Soldier from Alpha Battery 3/116th Field Artillery Battalion, Florida National Guard shares her experience at one of the many food and water distributing sites throughout Lee County, Florida. She takes great pride on helping affected citizens after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. (Video by Sgt. Pedro A. Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 13:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|859305
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-RR522-526
|Filename:
|DOD_109248250
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Soldiers Always Ready, by SGT Pedro Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT