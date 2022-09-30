Florida National Guard Soldiers Always Ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Karla M. Urias De Paz, a Soldier from Alpha Battery 3/116th Field Artillery Battalion, Florida National Guard shares her experience at one of the many food and water distributing sites throughout Lee County, Florida. She takes great pride on helping affected citizens after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. (Video by Sgt. Pedro A. Arroyo)