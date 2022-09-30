B-roll footage of the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron as they clear roads in Fort Myers Beach, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 07:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859304
|VIRIN:
|220930-Z-VO874-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109248210
|Length:
|00:11:38
|Location:
|FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron - Hurricane Ian Response, by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
