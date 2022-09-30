Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Vice President Kamala Harris Departs From Osan Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris departed from Osan Air Base as part of her tour around the Indo-Pacific region. This visit underscores the importance of the ROK US Alliance as a lynchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 00:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859297
    VIRIN: 220930-F-YU621-833
    Filename: DOD_109248017
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Vice President Kamala Harris Departs From Osan Air Base, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Vice President
    51st Fighter Wing
    Kamala Harris
    DV Visit
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT