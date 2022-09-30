United States Vice President Kamala Harris Departs From Osan Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859297" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris departed from Osan Air Base as part of her tour around the Indo-Pacific region. This visit underscores the importance of the ROK US Alliance as a lynchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.