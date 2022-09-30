United States Vice President Kamala Harris Departs From Osan Air Base

Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris departed from Osan Air Base as part of her tour around the Indo-Pacific region. This visit underscores the importance of the ROK US Alliance as a lynchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 00:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859297
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-YU621-833
|Filename:
|DOD_109248017
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
