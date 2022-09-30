Florida Task Force 1, Miami-Dade Fire Urban Search and Rescue and the Army National Guard assist citizens and their needs during Hurricane Ian relief efforts, September 30, 2022, Pine Island, Fla. The FLNG has supported state and local authorities during Hurricane Ian relief effots.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 07:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859295
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-MZ827-201
|Filename:
|DOD_109247983
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, FL National Guard continues to support relief efforts during Hurricane Ian, by SFC Trinity Bierley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
