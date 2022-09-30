Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL National Guard continues to support relief efforts during Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Trinity Bierley 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Task Force 1, Miami-Dade Fire Urban Search and Rescue and the Army National Guard assist citizens and their needs during Hurricane Ian relief efforts, September 30, 2022, Pine Island, Fla. The FLNG has supported state and local authorities during Hurricane Ian relief effots.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859295
    VIRIN: 220930-A-MZ827-201
    Filename: DOD_109247983
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    #22DODHurricane

