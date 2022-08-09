Georgia National Guard's 1-54th SFAB train with Honduran army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Georgia National Guard's 1st Battalion of the 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade completed the first National Guard SFAB deployment in September. About 30 members of the 1-54th SFAB were deployed to Honduras as security force assistance advisors to their Honduran Armed Forces counterparts.