    SECDEF Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Hawaii, Sept. 30, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 22:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859291
    VIRIN: 220930-D-TT977-005
    Filename: DOD_109247914
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visits Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Austin
    Hawaii
    SECDEF
    Red Hill
    INDOPACOM
    Aquilino

