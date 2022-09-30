360 degree views of the U.S. Army Parachute Team skydiving at the Pacific Airshow

Vertical 360 degree camera views of Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team performs a skydive and parachute landing for a demonstration jump at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, California on 30 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Pacific Airshow 30 September through 2 October. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 20:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859287
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-ID671-095
|Filename:
|DOD_109247829
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
