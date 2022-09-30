Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    360 degree views of the U.S. Army Parachute Team skydiving at the Pacific Airshow

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Vertical 360 degree camera views of Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team performs a skydive and parachute landing for a demonstration jump at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, California on 30 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Pacific Airshow 30 September through 2 October. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859287
    VIRIN: 220930-A-ID671-095
    Filename: DOD_109247829
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: YUMA, AZ, US

    Downloads: 0
    This work, 360 degree views of the U.S. Army Parachute Team skydiving at the Pacific Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Airshow
    Huntington Beach
    U.S. Army
    Pacific Airshow

