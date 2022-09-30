Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives Pacific Airshow

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George and Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hall of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in free fall and link up to perform canopy relative work, an advanced parachute maneuver, for a demonstration jump at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, California on 30 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Pacific Airshow 30 September through 2 October. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hall)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 20:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859286
    VIRIN: 220930-A-id671-661
    Filename: DOD_109247825
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: RAEFORD, NC, US
    Hometown: WALHALLA, SC, US

    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Airshow
    Huntington Beach
    U.S. Army
    Pacific Airshow

