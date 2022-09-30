The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives Pacific Airshow

Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George and Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hall of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in free fall and link up to perform canopy relative work, an advanced parachute maneuver, for a demonstration jump at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, California on 30 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Pacific Airshow 30 September through 2 October. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hall)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 20:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859286
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-id671-661
|Filename:
|DOD_109247825
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|RAEFORD, NC, US
|Hometown:
|WALHALLA, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
