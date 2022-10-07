NAVWAR Celebrates 25 Years in San Diego

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220930-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) celebrates its 25 years in San Diego, serving as one of the Navy’s major acquisition commands with an expertise in cyber and information technology, providing a substantial positive impact to the region’s economy year after year. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)