Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVWAR Celebrates 25 Years in San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2022

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220930-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) celebrates its 25 years in San Diego, serving as one of the Navy’s major acquisition commands with an expertise in cyber and information technology, providing a substantial positive impact to the region’s economy year after year. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 19:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859279
    VIRIN: 220930-N-GC965-0001
    Filename: DOD_109247654
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    NAVWAR
    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command
    25th Year Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT