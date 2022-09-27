Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFTC Quarterly Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    Maj. Gen. Evan C. Dertien, Air Force Test Center commander, highlights some of the quarter's accomplishments and thanks the AFTC team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 17:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 859269
    VIRIN: 220927-F-CX842-0001
    Filename: DOD_109247474
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFTC Quarterly Update, by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFTC
    Quarterly Update
    Dertien

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT