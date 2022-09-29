Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silver Arrow 2022 Closes with a Bang!

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    09.29.2022

    Video by Spc. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Multinational visitors from NATO visits the Silver Arrow 2022 exercise closing live-fire event at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 29, 2022. Latvia is proudly working alongside 1st Infantry Division, other NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859262
    VIRIN: 220929-Z-MA694-1001
    Filename: DOD_109247377
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ADAZI, LV 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

