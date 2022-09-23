Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mold prevention

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Don't let mold grow into a problem! Keep your area clean and if you see a leak, or what you think is mold-call in a service order. For buildings and barracks, call Department of Public Works at 580-442-3251, or go to the Army Maintenance App (ArMA).

    This work, Mold prevention, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

