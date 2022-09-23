Mold prevention

Don't let mold grow into a problem! Keep your area clean and if you see a leak, or what you think is mold-call in a service order. For buildings and barracks, call Department of Public Works at 580-442-3251, or go to the Army Maintenance App (ArMA).
|09.23.2022
|09.30.2022 17:11
|Package
|859260
|220923-A-GO806-829
|123456
|DOD_109247357
|00:01:31
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|0
|0
