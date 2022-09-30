Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Air National Guard ships relief supplies to Seward Peninsula

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Alaska Air National Guard's 144th Airlift Squadron and 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron transported relief supplies via C-17 Globemaster III Sept. 30, 2022, as part of Operation Merbok Response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859258
    VIRIN: 220930-F-FC240-266
    Filename: DOD_109247318
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard ships relief supplies to Seward Peninsula, by Capt. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Emergency Response
    AKNG
    Operation Merbok Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT