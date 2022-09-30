The Alaska Air National Guard's 144th Airlift Squadron and 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron transported relief supplies via C-17 Globemaster III Sept. 30, 2022, as part of Operation Merbok Response.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 17:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859258
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-FC240-266
|Filename:
|DOD_109247318
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Air National Guard ships relief supplies to Seward Peninsula, by Capt. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT