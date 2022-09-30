Miami Air and Marine Branch conduct search and rescue operations, in coordination with FEMA, in Sarasota, FL in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Video by Ozzy Trevino.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859256
|VIRIN:
|220930-H-D0456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109247294
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
