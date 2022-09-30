Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian 2022

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air University Public Affairs

    Equipment and supplies for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Defense Logistics Agency continue to arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 30, 2022. The installation is an established Incident Support Base and is used to pre-position equipment and personnel to rapidly deploy to areas that may be affected by Hurricane Ian (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Kingery).

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859251
    VIRIN: 220930-F-ZZ966-0001
    Filename: DOD_109247264
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
    HurricaneIan22
    HURRICANE IAN 2022

