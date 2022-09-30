Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Medical Lanes Vertical Video

    09.30.2022

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition conduct medical lanes on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 29, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859241
    VIRIN: 220930-A-ID763-510
    Filename: DOD_109247073
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Medical Lanes Vertical Video, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    BestSquad
    ArmyBestSquad
    Army’sBestSquad

