U.S. Soldiers competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition conduct medical lanes on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 29, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 15:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859241
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-ID763-510
|Filename:
|DOD_109247073
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Medical Lanes Vertical Video, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT