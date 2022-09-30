Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL National Guard conducts search and rescue missions

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Trinity Bierley 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard 1-111th Aviation Regiment en route to Sanibel Island Florida to assist with medical evacuations in addition to search and rescue operations in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 30, 2022. The Florida National Guard has been supporting state and local officials in support of Hurricane Ian relief.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FL, US

    This work, FL National Guard conducts search and rescue missions, by SFC Trinity Bierley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    #22DODHurricane

