Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard 1-111th Aviation Regiment en route to Sanibel Island Florida to assist with medical evacuations in addition to search and rescue operations in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 30, 2022. The Florida National Guard has been supporting state and local officials in support of Hurricane Ian relief.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 14:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859233
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-MZ827-132
|Filename:
|DOD_109246973
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, FL National Guard conducts search and rescue missions, by SFC Trinity Bierley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
