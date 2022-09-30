FL National Guard conducts search and rescue missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard 1-111th Aviation Regiment en route to Sanibel Island Florida to assist with medical evacuations in addition to search and rescue operations in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 30, 2022. The Florida National Guard has been supporting state and local officials in support of Hurricane Ian relief.