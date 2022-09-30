Point of Distribution during Hurricane Ian relief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Florida Army national Guard hand out meals to civilians affected by Hurricane Ian Friday, September 30, 2022 Port Charlotte, Fla. The Florida National Guard continues to support the community in every way possible. The Florida National Guard is supporting local and state authorities during Hurricane Ian relief efforts.