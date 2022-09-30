Members of the Florida Army national Guard hand out meals to civilians affected by Hurricane Ian Friday, September 30, 2022 Port Charlotte, Fla. The Florida National Guard continues to support the community in every way possible. The Florida National Guard is supporting local and state authorities during Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859230
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-XK262-362
|Filename:
|DOD_109246923
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Point of Distribution during Hurricane Ian relief, by SPC Mathias Gentry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
