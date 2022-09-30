Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Point of Distribution during Hurricane Ian relief

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Spc. Mathias Gentry 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Florida Army national Guard hand out meals to civilians affected by Hurricane Ian Friday, September 30, 2022 Port Charlotte, Fla. The Florida National Guard continues to support the community in every way possible. The Florida National Guard is supporting local and state authorities during Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859230
    VIRIN: 220930-A-XK262-362
    Filename: DOD_109246923
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Point of Distribution during Hurricane Ian relief, by SPC Mathias Gentry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    HurricaneIan22
    #22DODHurricane

