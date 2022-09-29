Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    An Air and Marine Operations UH-60 air crew flew along the Florida coast to assess damage after Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 29, 2022. Video by Ozzy Trevino

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859224
    VIRIN: 220929-H-D0456-013
    Filename: DOD_109246751
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    customs and border protection
    florida
    cbp
    amo
    air and marine operations
    hurricane ian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT