    Coast Guard repatriates 120 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West of a rustic vessel about 40 miles south of Marquesas Key, Florida, Sept. 24, 2022. The people were repatriated Sept. 30, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Miami aircrew)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859213
    VIRIN: 220924-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_109246584
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FL, US

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

