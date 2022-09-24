A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West of a rustic vessel about 40 miles south of Marquesas Key, Florida, Sept. 24, 2022. The people were repatriated Sept. 30, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Miami aircrew)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859213
|VIRIN:
|220924-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109246584
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 120 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
