    Honduras Interviews with 1-54th SFAB

    HONDURAS

    09.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Lt. Col. Matthew Makaryk, commander of the 1st Battalion of the 54th Security Force Assistance Bridge and 1st Sgt. Matthew Kellerman, the noncommissioned officer in charge of Company Advisor Team 6110, of the 1-54th SFAB both discuss their roles as security force advisors in Honduras.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 12:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 859207
    VIRIN: 220930-A-TA175-561
    Filename: DOD_109246446
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: HN

    This work, Honduras Interviews with 1-54th SFAB, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    SFAB

