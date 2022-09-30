Lt. Col. Matthew Makaryk, commander of the 1st Battalion of the 54th Security Force Assistance Bridge and 1st Sgt. Matthew Kellerman, the noncommissioned officer in charge of Company Advisor Team 6110, of the 1-54th SFAB both discuss their roles as security force advisors in Honduras.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 12:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|859207
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-TA175-561
|Filename:
|DOD_109246446
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Honduras Interviews with 1-54th SFAB, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
