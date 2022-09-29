82nd Airborne Division-All American Week Pass and Review 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division display their units’ guidons and colors during the All American Week Division Review at Pike Field, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 29, 2022. All American Week brings together current paratroopers, veterans, family members, and the community to celebrate the division's Airborne heritage and honor its legacy. (U.S. Army video by SSG Kyle Castrovinci)