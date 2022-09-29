Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division-All American Week Pass and Review 2022

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Castrovinci 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division display their units’ guidons and colors during the All American Week Division Review at Pike Field, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 29, 2022. All American Week brings together current paratroopers, veterans, family members, and the community to celebrate the division's Airborne heritage and honor its legacy. (U.S. Army video by SSG Kyle Castrovinci)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859205
    VIRIN: 220929-A-GM529-777
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109246426
    Length: 00:14:35
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division-All American Week Pass and Review 2022, by SSG Kyle Castrovinci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Stronger Together
    AATW
    AAW22

