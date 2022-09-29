Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division display their units’ guidons and colors during the All American Week Division Review at Pike Field, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 29, 2022. All American Week brings together current paratroopers, veterans, family members, and the community to celebrate the division's Airborne heritage and honor its legacy. (U.S. Army video by SSG Kyle Castrovinci)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859205
|VIRIN:
|220929-A-GM529-777
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109246426
|Length:
|00:14:35
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division-All American Week Pass and Review 2022, by SSG Kyle Castrovinci, identified by DVIDS
