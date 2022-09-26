GREYWOLF Field Artillery Gunnery Qualification

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Regiment conducts field artillery gunnery qualification at Torun, Poland. Training like this ensures the units readiness in order to provide combat-credible forces to NATO allies and regional security partners. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. David Dumas)
|09.26.2022
|09.30.2022 11:09
|Package
|859197
|220926-A-UG808-222
|DOD_109246329
|00:00:50
|PL
|0
|0
