Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GREYWOLF Field Artillery Gunnery Qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    09.26.2022

    Video by Pfc. David Dumas 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Regiment conducts field artillery gunnery qualification at Torun, Poland. Training like this ensures the units readiness in order to provide combat-credible forces to NATO allies and regional security partners. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. David Dumas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 11:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859197
    VIRIN: 220926-A-UG808-222
    Filename: DOD_109246329
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GREYWOLF Field Artillery Gunnery Qualification, by PFC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    GREYWOLF
    Field Artillery
    Paladin
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT