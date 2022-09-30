Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get Your Flu Shot

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    RDML Brandon L. Taylor, Director of DHA Public Health, discusses how vaccines greatly reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.
    "An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure." Lets us join Rear Admiral Brandon L. Taylor this year to get informed on how vaccines can minimize the dangers of flu.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 11:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859196
    VIRIN: 220930-O-XH734-491
    Filename: DOD_109246327
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    This work, Get Your Flu Shot, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flu
    shot
    vaccine
    vaccination
    MHSsocial

