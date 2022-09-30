Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spark Tank 2023 Airman 1st Class Paxton Jobe Submission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paxton Jobe, avionics specialist with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, presents his submission for this year's Spark Tank competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 12:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859194
    VIRIN: 220930-F-MX664-1001
    Filename: DOD_109246318
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    33rd FW
    58th AMU
    2023 Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT