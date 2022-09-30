Spark Tank 2023 Airman 1st Class Paxton Jobe Submission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paxton Jobe, avionics specialist with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, presents his submission for this year's Spark Tank competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 12:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859194
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-MX664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109246318
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT