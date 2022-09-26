3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fires the M1A2 SEPV3 Main Battle Tank as part of a gunnery qualification range at Mielno Tank Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Training like this ensures the units readiness in order to provide combat-credible forces to NATO allies and regional security partners. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859193
|VIRIN:
|220926-A-GY122-511
|Filename:
|DOD_109246313
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, GREYWOLF Conducts Gunnery Qualifications, by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT