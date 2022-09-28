173rd Airborne BCT and 12th CAB conduct combined arms live fire exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859178" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team and

AH-64 Apache helicopter pilots from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a

combined arms live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany,

Sept. 26, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency

Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United

States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains

alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the

alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)