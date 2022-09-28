Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne BCT and 12th CAB conduct combined arms live fire exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team and
    AH-64 Apache helicopter pilots from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a
    combined arms live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany,
    Sept. 26, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency
    Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United
    States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
    Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains
    alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the
    alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859178
    VIRIN: 220928-A-XB890-2001
    Filename: DOD_109246123
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne BCT and 12th CAB conduct combined arms live fire exercise, by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

