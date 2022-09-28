U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team and
AH-64 Apache helicopter pilots from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a
combined arms live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany,
Sept. 26, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency
Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United
States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains
alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the
alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859178
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-XB890-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109246123
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 173rd Airborne BCT and 12th CAB conduct combined arms live fire exercise, by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
