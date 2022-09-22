Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Engineering Centre of Excellence International Day 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INGOLSTADT, BY, GERMANY

    09.22.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    The Military Engineering Centre of Excellence in Ingolstadt, Germany, hosts an International Day each year to formally thank local dignitaries, national delegates, friends and families for their continued support and assistance to the centre's mission. #strongertogether #WeAreNATO

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 08:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859147
    VIRIN: 220922-A-QI808-0001
    PIN: 220922
    Filename: DOD_109245967
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: INGOLSTADT, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Engineering Centre of Excellence International Day 2022, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT