    III MEF Underwater Egress Training B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct underwater egress training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 28, 2022. UET is a course providing service members with the skills and confidence to successfully and safely escape from an aircraft submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 02:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859109
    VIRIN: 220928-M-ST547-1001
    Filename: DOD_109245731
    Length: 00:06:35
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Marine Expeditionary Force
    III MEF
    Helo Dunker
    UET
    MEF Information Group
    III MIG

