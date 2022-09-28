Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division - All American Week Boxing Tournament 2022

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in the 2022 All American Week Boxing Tournament on September 28, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 22:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859099
    VIRIN: 220928-A-HL439-061
    Filename: DOD_109245633
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division - All American Week Boxing Tournament 2022, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    paratroopers
    Falcon Brigade
    US Army
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    Lets Go

