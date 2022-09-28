Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM Partners with Fiji to Initiate the First Ever Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan for Fiji

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUVA, VITI LEVU, FIJI

    09.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Hailey Miller 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Suva, Fiji, Sept. 16 - 23 -- At the request of the Fiji Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Women, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Office of Women, Peace & Security (WPS) is delivered a workshop to introduce a for a whole-of society approach to developing a WPS National Action Plan guided by UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 principles and gender perspective. Building on a substantive body of current Fijian actions, the workshop established a Fiji WPS NAP that employs a systematic, collaborative and inclusive approach to good governance. This initiative is crucial to transforming gender perspectives into policies, programs, and resourcing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 20:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859093
    VIRIN: 220928-A-FF465-051
    Filename: DOD_109245472
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: SUVA, VITI LEVU, FJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM Partners with Fiji to Initiate the First Ever Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan for Fiji, by SGT Hailey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    982nd COMCAM
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    UNSCR 1325
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT