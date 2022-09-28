Suva, Fiji, Sept. 16 - 23 -- At the request of the Fiji Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Women, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Office of Women, Peace & Security (WPS) is delivered a workshop to introduce a for a whole-of society approach to developing a WPS National Action Plan guided by UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 principles and gender perspective. Building on a substantive body of current Fijian actions, the workshop established a Fiji WPS NAP that employs a systematic, collaborative and inclusive approach to good governance. This initiative is crucial to transforming gender perspectives into policies, programs, and resourcing.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 20:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859093
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-FF465-051
|Filename:
|DOD_109245472
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|SUVA, VITI LEVU, FJ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USINDOPACOM Partners with Fiji to Initiate the First Ever Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan for Fiji, by SGT Hailey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT