USINDOPACOM Partners with Fiji to Initiate the First Ever Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan for Fiji

Suva, Fiji, Sept. 16 - 23 -- At the request of the Fiji Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Women, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Office of Women, Peace & Security (WPS) is delivered a workshop to introduce a for a whole-of society approach to developing a WPS National Action Plan guided by UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 principles and gender perspective. Building on a substantive body of current Fijian actions, the workshop established a Fiji WPS NAP that employs a systematic, collaborative and inclusive approach to good governance. This initiative is crucial to transforming gender perspectives into policies, programs, and resourcing.