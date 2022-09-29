Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship off Florida coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin crew from Air Station Miami medevac a man off of the cruise ship Mariner of the Seas approximately 290 miles off Miami, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews have continued to respond to all search and rescue missions in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s landfall.

(U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Miami)