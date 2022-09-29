A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin crew from Air Station Miami medevac a man off of the cruise ship Mariner of the Seas approximately 290 miles off Miami, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews have continued to respond to all search and rescue missions in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s landfall.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Miami)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 17:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859080
|VIRIN:
|220929-G-KT616-1083
|Filename:
|DOD_109245245
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship off Florida coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT