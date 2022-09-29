Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship off Florida coast

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin crew from Air Station Miami medevac a man off of the cruise ship Mariner of the Seas approximately 290 miles off Miami, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews have continued to respond to all search and rescue missions in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s landfall.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Miami)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 17:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859080
    VIRIN: 220929-G-KT616-1083
    Filename: DOD_109245245
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    florida
    air station miami
    district seven
    hurricane Ian
    hurricaneian

