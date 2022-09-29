Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisiana National Guard sends trucks, Soldiers to Florida

    SLIDELL, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Nearly 60 Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 1087th Transportation Company, 165th Combat Sustainment and Support Brigade, 139th Regional Support Group, prepare roughly 30 tactical vehicles to assist emergency operations in Florida after Hurricane Ian, Slidell, Louisiana, Sept. 29, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859079
    VIRIN: 220929-Z-PJ019-1212
    Filename: DOD_109245240
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SLIDELL, LA, US 

    This work, Louisiana National Guard sends trucks, Soldiers to Florida, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Florida
    National Guard
    HurricaneIan22
    Louisiana National Guard
    Florida Naitonal Guard

