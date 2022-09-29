Louisiana National Guard sends trucks, Soldiers to Florida

Nearly 60 Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 1087th Transportation Company, 165th Combat Sustainment and Support Brigade, 139th Regional Support Group, prepare roughly 30 tactical vehicles to assist emergency operations in Florida after Hurricane Ian, Slidell, Louisiana, Sept. 29, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)
