49th MSG Commander speaks on Hispanic Heritage Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859077" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, discusses the importance of Hispanic Heritage month, Sept. 27, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, marks a time to showcase and honor the many contributions sHispanic Americans have made to the Defense Department and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)