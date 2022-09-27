Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th MSG Commander speaks on Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, discusses the importance of Hispanic Heritage month, Sept. 27, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, marks a time to showcase and honor the many contributions sHispanic Americans have made to the Defense Department and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859077
    VIRIN: 220927-F-TY635-1001
    Filename: DOD_109245180
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th MSG Commander speaks on Hispanic Heritage Month, by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    49th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT