    Command Message - October 2022, Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hirl

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In the October 2022 Command Message, Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hirl revisits his promises of being present, championing diversity equality and inclusion, and promoting enlisted development at all levels after spending his first year in the office of Command Chief.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 16:19
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:03:47
    ANG
    Command Message
    Otis
    102nd IW

