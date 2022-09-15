MHSRS 2022 Young Investigators and Poster Awards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859069" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During this year’s Military Health System Research Symposium, participants of the Young Investigators Competition presented a series of scientific research focused on warfighter health. Selected presenters encompassed the top 1% of the more than 2,345 abstracts submitted for review during the conference. Additional presentations during MHSRS included three sessions featuring over 1,278 warfighter health-related posters spanning over 50 medical topic areas.



On Sept. 15, Terry Rauch, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for Health Readiness, Policy, and Oversight, alongside U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson, Defense Health Agency deputy assistant director for Research and Development, presented awards for the best young investigators and poster presentations. Dr. Michael J. Morris, the chair for the MHSRS Young Investigators Competition, joined them on stage.



MHSRS also featured three poster sessions sharing information on ongoing research. Winners were selected from each session, with one Best in Show poster winner