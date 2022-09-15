Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHSRS 2022 Young Investigators and Poster Awards

    09.15.2022

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    During this year’s Military Health System Research Symposium, participants of the Young Investigators Competition presented a series of scientific research focused on warfighter health. Selected presenters encompassed the top 1% of the more than 2,345 abstracts submitted for review during the conference. Additional presentations during MHSRS included three sessions featuring over 1,278 warfighter health-related posters spanning over 50 medical topic areas.

    On Sept. 15, Terry Rauch, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for Health Readiness, Policy, and Oversight, alongside U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson, Defense Health Agency deputy assistant director for Research and Development, presented awards for the best young investigators and poster presentations. Dr. Michael J. Morris, the chair for the MHSRS Young Investigators Competition, joined them on stage.

    MHSRS also featured three poster sessions sharing information on ongoing research. Winners were selected from each session, with one Best in Show poster winner

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 15:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859069
    VIRIN: 220915-A-PO177-693
    Filename: DOD_109244924
    Length: 00:11:54
    Location: US

    This work, MHSRS 2022 Young Investigators and Poster Awards, by Patrick Moore

