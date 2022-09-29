video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859067" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 1,500 marines and personnel from 16 NATO nations take part Dynamic Mariner 22, a maritime exercise off the Turkish coast September 11 – 22. The crisis-response exercise is designed to test NATO’s Response Force (NRF) maritime component and interoperability between NATO forces. The NRF is a highly ready multinational force that comprises land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components NATO can deploy quickly, whenever and wherever needed. Turkey will lead the maritime element of NRF 2023.



KWM