    Dynamic Mariner 22

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Kevin Miller 

    Defense Media Activity     

    More than 1,500 marines and personnel from 16 NATO nations take part Dynamic Mariner 22, a maritime exercise off the Turkish coast September 11 – 22. The crisis-response exercise is designed to test NATO’s Response Force (NRF) maritime component and interoperability between NATO forces. The NRF is a highly ready multinational force that comprises land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components NATO can deploy quickly, whenever and wherever needed. Turkey will lead the maritime element of NRF 2023.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 15:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859067
    VIRIN: 220929-O-EP519-299
    Filename: DOD_109244921
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Dynamic Mariner 22

