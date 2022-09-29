More than 1,500 marines and personnel from 16 NATO nations take part Dynamic Mariner 22, a maritime exercise off the Turkish coast September 11 – 22. The crisis-response exercise is designed to test NATO’s Response Force (NRF) maritime component and interoperability between NATO forces. The NRF is a highly ready multinational force that comprises land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components NATO can deploy quickly, whenever and wherever needed. Turkey will lead the maritime element of NRF 2023.
