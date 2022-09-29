Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Atlantic Area Vice Adm., Command Master Chief give brief on Hurricane Ian efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, and Master Chief Petty Officer Jeremy DeMello, Atlantic Area Command Master Chief, speak briefly about Coast Guard operations for Hurricane Ian response efforts in Florida Sept. 29, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 15:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859065
    VIRIN: 220929-G-TM873-1002
    Filename: DOD_109244874
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Atlantic Area Vice Adm., Command Master Chief give brief on Hurricane Ian efforts, by PO1 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Lally
    Atlantic Area
    Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday
    CMC Jeremy DeMello

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT