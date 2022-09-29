Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, and Master Chief Petty Officer Jeremy DeMello, Atlantic Area Command Master Chief, speak briefly about Coast Guard operations for Hurricane Ian response efforts in Florida Sept. 29, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 15:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|859065
|VIRIN:
|220929-G-TM873-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109244874
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard Atlantic Area Vice Adm., Command Master Chief give brief on Hurricane Ian efforts, by PO1 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT